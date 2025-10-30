Tamhini Ghat Tragedy: Pune Woman Dies After Stone From Landslide Crashes Through Car Sunroof

Raigad Tragedy: In an tragic accident an 43-year-old woman got killed after boulder fell on her car during landslide. This incident took place on Thursday October 30th morning near Tamhini Ghat in Raigad. This landslide is result of unseasonal rain. Deceased identified as Snehal Govinddas Gujarati, a resident of Sai Grace Co-operative Housing Society, Pimpri-Chinchwad. Incident Occurred Near Kondheshwar Village On Pune–Mangaon Road.

As per the report give by Mangaon police, incident happened around 11:27 am when deceased and her family members were travelling by car to attend function when stones and boulders rolled, due to landslide near Kondheshwar village on the Pune–Mangaon Road. Snehal died on the spot after the stone hit her head. Her son and husband were slightly injured in the accident. Snehal was taken to the hospital for treatment, but she was declared dead.

After the accident, the local police and administration immediately rushed to the spot and started relief work. Since landslides are frequent in this area due to rain, citizens have been urged to avoid traveling through the ghats unless it is for essential work. The Raigad District Collectorate has ordered immediate safety measures and inspection of the roads after this incident.

