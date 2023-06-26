Tanker crash on Pune-Mumbai highway leads to traffic chaos

Following an accident on Sunday morning, when a tanker transporting LPG overturned near Bhakti Shakti Chowk, the Pune-Mumbai Highway experienced a diversion of traffic for over 17 hours in Nigdi. The driver of the tanker sustained injuries in the crash.

As per officials from the Pimpri Chinchwad fire department, the incident occurred around 3:30 am on the Mumbai-to-Pune side of the highway, specifically between Bhakti Shakti Chowk and Pawale Bridge. The Nigdi police have registered a case against the driver, Rajendraprasad Kunjalram Yadav, a 52-year-old resident of Chembur, Mumbai, and originally from Uttar Pradesh. The charges filed against him include sections 279, 338, 285, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act. According to the authorities, the driver of the LPG gas tanker with registration number MH04 JK 2337 has been charged with reckless and dangerous driving. The driver was fully aware of the hazardous nature of the flammable substance in the tanker, posing a potential risk to the lives of others.