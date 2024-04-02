Tardeo Residents Protest Against Online Food Delivery Personnel for Misconduct; Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Intervenes

Residents of Arya Nagar and Janata Nagar staged protests against delivery personnel from multiple online food delivery companies on Tulsi Marg in Mumbai's Tardeo area. The residents raised concerns about the delivery boys' misconduct, which included blocking the road, behaving rudely, causing inconvenience to women, elderly individuals, and school children, as well as contributing to excessive noise pollution.

“Post covid we have been facing the misbehaviour of delivery boys. They park in a way that no other vehicle move from the lane. It is difficult to even open door of cabs while boarding. This has been happening since the 2022, when the online grocery outlet opened here. At least, 25+ delivery bikes are parked improperly and that is real convenience for residents,” said Ragini Dave, a resident of German Darshan building, Tardeo, Mumbai Central.

The residents have also complaint about women being eve teased. Resident stated the area being a prime location many women hostels are here, women use this road to walk to railway station. Another resident Nihal Naik said, “10 minutes protocol makes these delivery boys park their bike anyhow as they are in hurry. When they do they don’t understand how it affects the locals.”

German Darshan resident Shekhar Puranik said, “At night as huge trucks come here for stock refilling, the unloading make huge noise. It is difficult for us to sleep at night, elderly people are tired of this commotion and sleepless night.”

The locals have filed complaint with police station for atleast 5 times. As per the locals, Despite a complaint filed with the local police station, a permanent solution remained elusive, prompting the citizens to protest.

Cabinet Minister and local MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha visited the residents on March 31 after the protest to assess the situation. The presence of delivery bikers throughout the night has been causing disturbances, including excessive noise, increased traffic, and ongoing safety concerns for local residents

Lodha said, "Citizens seek a lasting solution and hope for cooperation from the police. That's why I'm here. As the representative of this constituency, I'm obliged to ensure their well-being." As a local MLA, Mangal Prabhat Lodha supported the citizens' protest. Subsequently, the police acknowledged the complaint and pledged to find a lasting resolution.