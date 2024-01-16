Target Publications Empowers Underprivileged Students for Board Exam Success

Forty underprivileged students from Snehasadan Shelter Home and REAP NGO in Andheri East received critical board exam preparation skills during a workshop organized by Target Publications. Led by state board moderator Ravi Dharma, the session focused on exam readiness, time management, stress management, and question-and-answer paper demonstrations.

"The aim was to equip students with effective strategies for board exam success and empower them for a brighter academic future," Dharma said. "The students' enthusiasm was truly inspiring."

The session covered exam dos and don'ts, managing potential challenges like punctuality, permissible materials, and memorization techniques. Students also learned about structuring answers strategically and attempting all questions to maximize their chances of success.

Following the workshop, students engaged with Dharma and explored Target Publications' range of study materials.

Target Publications organized the workshop, aiming to empower young minds. "We believe in empowering every student, regardless of their background, to excel in their academic journey," said Tushar Chaudhari, executive director of Target Publications. "Their board exam triumphs will be a testament to the impact of education as a catalyst for positive change."

Father Wellington Patil from Snehasadan, Andheri, said, "This workshop comes at a perfect time and will undoubtedly benefit our students."