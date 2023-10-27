Tata Group to manufacture Apple iPhones for both Indian and global markets

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India's Minister of State for Information Technology, announced on Friday that Tata Group will be responsible for manufacturing Apple iPhones in both domestic and international markets. In a post on the X platform (formerly Twitter), he extended his congratulations to the Tata team for taking over the operations previously managed by Wistron."Congratulations to the Tata team for taking over Wistron operations. Thank you @Wistron for your contributions, and great going for Apple in building a global supply chain from India with Indian companies at its helm," posted Rajeev Chandrasekhar on X.

PM @narendramodi Ji's visionary PLI scheme has already propelled India into becoming a trusted & major hub for smartphone manufacturing and exports.



Now within just two and a half years, @TataCompanies will now start making iPhones from India for domestic and global markets from…

"@GoI_MeitY stands fully in support in growth of Global Indian Electronics companies that will in turn support global Electronic brands that want to make India their trusted manufacturing & talent partner and to realize PMs goal of making India a global electronics power", he added. He included a statement accompanied by a press release from Wistron, in which they declared the approval from their board meeting for their subsidiaries, SMS InfoComm (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Wistron Hong Kong Limited, to engage in a share purchase agreement with Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) to sell their entire indirect stake in Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) Private Limited. This announcement signifies that Tata Group will become the first Indian company to produce iPhones within India. Notably, the 155-year-old Tata Group, known for its diverse businesses from salt to technology services, has been making efforts to enter the electronics production and e-commerce sectors in recent years. They already manufacture iPhone chassis, the device's metal framework, in their sprawling factory located in Tamil Nadu.