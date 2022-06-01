Tata Motors sales surge 186 per cent to 76,210 units in May

Tata Motors Limited said on Wednesday its total sales surged by 186 per cent year-on-year to 76,210 vehicles in May 2022 as compared to 26,661 units sold in the same month last year.

The company's domestic sales surged to 74,755 units in May 2022 from 24,552 vehicles sold in the same months in 2021, posting a year-on-year increase of 204 per cent.

Tata Motors dispatched 3,454 units of electric vehicles in May 2022 as compared to 476 units in the same period last year.

This is Tata Motors' highest ever monthly sales of passenger vehicles and electric vehicles combined. Robust growth in sales of Nexon, Harrier and Sarari models led to the record sales during the month.

Domestic sales of MH & ICV in May 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,056 units, compared to 3,241 units in May 2021, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total sales for MH & ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,810 units compared to 4,276 units in May 2021, it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor