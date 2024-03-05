Mumbai Taxi, Auto-Rickshaw Fares Likely to Increase as Drivers' Unions Submit Proposal

Mumbai: Auto-taxi associations will submit a proposal to the transport department secretary to hike fares citing rising fuel prices and maintenance costs. According to the Khatua committee, a proposal to increase the fare will be submitted, which is a proposal to increase the fare by Rs 4 for taxis and Rs 2 for auto-rickshaws.

The decision to increase the auto-taxi fare is being taken at a meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority and the Mumbai Taxi Men's Union. A.L. Quadros said a proposal to raise fares would be presented to the secretary of the Department of Transportation on Tuesday.

In October 2022, the fare of an auto-rickshaw was increased from Rs 21 to Rs 23. The taxi fare was increased from Rs 25 to Rs 28. A proposal for a fare hike does not necessarily lead to an immediate fare hike. Discussions are held with all organizations. Meetings are held at the secretary level. Why a fare hike has been demanded is considered. The decision is taken unanimously by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority, said an RTO official.