Pune Cab Strike: Ola and Uber Drivers Suspend Services, Demand Fare Hike Approval

Cabs and autorickshaws affiliated with Ola and Uber in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad may commence an indefinite strike starting Tuesday. Keshav Kshirsagar, the president of the Indian Gig Workers Front and Baghtoy Rickshawala auto union, announced the strike scheduled to begin at 7 am. The decision comes as a result of both aggregator app companies failing to implement new fares for cabs, despite their approval by the RTA, headed by the Pune collector, earlier in January.

According to a report of TOI, Approximately 60,000 autos and 40,000 cabs affiliated with Ola and Uber are operational in both cities. Despite numerous requests, the companies have displayed no inclination towards implementing the new rates. Consequently, we are taking this action. We urge cabs and autos to refrain from providing services through the apps starting Tuesday. Meter-based autos are permitted to operate, stated Kshirsagar. He emphasized that their representatives would not resort to force but would instead request cabs and autos operating via the apps to cease services on Tuesday.

In Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the majority of cabs are operated by Ola and Uber, posing potential inconvenience to thousands of commuters, including those traveling to and from Pune airport. Concerns have also been raised about a potential increase in instances of overcharging by metered autos. Sanjiv Bhor, Pune's regional transport officer, stated that notices would be issued to both app companies. "We will inquire about their compliance with various sections of the Central Motor Vehicle Aggregator Policy. This information will be submitted to the collector and RTA," he added.

