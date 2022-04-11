TCS shares rise ahead of earnings announcement

Share price of India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose on Monday ahead of the earnings announcements.

Trading in TCS shares started on a positive note at Rs 3698 against its previous session's close at Rs 3686.85.

At 2.29 pm, TCS was trading 0.45 per cent higher at Rs 3703.50. The scrip surged to a high of Rs 3711.25 and touched a low of Rs 3656.85 in the intra-day.

India's second most valuable firm TCS is scheduled to announce its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, later in the day.

TCS result is keenly watched as it sets the earnings trend of India Inc. TCS is the first among the Nifty 50 companies to announce its quarterly results.

TCS share was trading higher despite general weakness in the market. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 260.41 points or 0.44 per cent down, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 was down 50.30 points or 0.28 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

