Teacher molests minor student at coaching class in Mumbai

A teacher has been apprehended on charges of reportedly molesting a 16-year-old student within the premises of a coaching class, as per police reports on Monday.

Following a complaint filed by the girl, the police officially recorded a case against the teacher on Saturday, citing relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to an official statement.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly molested the girl on two occasions last month on the premises of the coaching class in the Sion Koliwada area under Antop Hill police station limits, he said.

The teacher has been arrested and remanded to police custody, the official said.