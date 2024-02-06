Team from Centre to Visit Nashik to Conduct Inspection of Onion Crops Amid Price Crisis

After unseasonal rains, onion crops were badly damaged. Meanwhile, farmers were left in a quandary after the central government decided to ban exports. Meanwhile, summer onion cultivation was affected due to scanty rainfall this year. The Centre's team will visit Nashik district today to conduct an inspection to check the situation in which onion farmers are currently in trouble.

In Nashik district, kharif, late kharif and rabi onions are being planted in large numbers. As a result, farmers have to sell onions at throwaway prices. As a result, farmers have staged road blockades at various places. A team of central officials will visit Maharashtra from February 6 to 9 to inspect the onion situation in Nashik, Pune and Beed districts of the state.

The team includes Subhash Chandra Meena, Director, Department of Consumer Affairs, Manoj, Pankaj Kumar, and B.S. K. Prishti will be accompanied by officials of the agriculture department and NAFED NCCF.

Agriculture department officials showed the onion situation of drought-hit farmers to a central team that had come last time. So that farmers get financial assistance from the Centre. However, the central team submitted a report to the Centre, assuming that the onion sector had suffered extensive damage. A few days later, the Centre had decided to ban direct exports. Since then, the way onion prices have fallen, farmers are suffering financially.