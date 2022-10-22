Techie gets life sentence for conspiring to attack children at Mumbai school

A special court has sentenced a computer engineer to life imprisonment for conspiring to attack children at the American School in Mumbai and said the proved offence against the accused may have caused “injury to the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India”.

According to a report of PTI, additional Sessions Judge A A Joglekar convicted the accused, Anees Ansari, under Indian Penal Code sections 115 (abetment of an offence) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) as well as relevant provisions of The Information Technology Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 35000 on him.

Ansari, who was arrested in October 2014 by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and has been in jail since, was working in a private company as an associate geographic technician and had used the firm’s computer to create a Facebook account in a false name and publish objectionable information, as per the prosecution.

The prosecution had accused him of supporting activities of the terror group ISIS, adding his chats on Facebook with one Omar Elhaji showed he wanted to carry out an attack at the American School in Bandra Kurla Complex, a business district in suburban Mumbai, PTI reported.