Teenager found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ahmednagar

An unidentified girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the historic Chandanapuri Ghat neighbourhood in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, said a police.

According to Sub Divisional Police Officer Somnath Waghchaure, The body of a girl aged about sixteen to twenty-five years was found behind the Ganpati Temple in the old Chandanapuri Ghat, a mountain pass across the Sangamner tehsil of Ahmednagar district on Sunday evening.

Upon receiving information about the body, a police team promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation, according to Waghchaure. A medical assessment determined that the body was approximately seven to eight days old, and due to its state of decomposition, an autopsy was conducted at the location, as explained by the police officer.

He said that prima facie it appears to be a case of murder and that things will become clear only after investigation.