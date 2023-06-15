Telangana CM KCR expands political Influence, BRS office to open in Nagpur

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, also known as KCR, is expanding his political influence beyond Telangana by targeting the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. In pursuit of this goal, KCR will be inaugurating a modern office for his party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, in Nagpur on Thursday.

KCR has taken on a bold political agenda aimed at strengthening his support base by advocating for agricultural issues and championing the causes of farmers. This also signifies KCR's aspiration to position himself as a leader of national stature, transcending his role as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, holds significance as it is the hometown of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Telangana's Chief Minister has strategically conducted three public rallies in various regions of Maharashtra, including Nanded district in Marathwada, known for its drought-prone conditions, and the political stronghold of former Congress CM Ashok Chavan, from February to April this year. To the astonishment of political parties in the state, KCR's rallies in the Marathwada region's Nanded district of Maharashtra attracted significant gatherings. Throughout these rallies, KCR consistently highlighted the failures of both the BJP-led central government and the state government in addressing the concerns of farmers.