Telangana CM KCR inaugurates BRS office in Nagpur

K Chandrashekar Rao, the Chief Minister of Telangana and President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) marked a significant milestone in his party's expansion by inaugurating its inaugural office in Nagpur on Thursday. This strategic move reflects his determined efforts to broaden the party's presence beyond its stronghold in Telangana.

He showed worry about the occurrence of farmer suicides in Maharashtra and advocated for implementing his "Telangana model" of development in the state.

Upon his arrival at Nagpur airport around 3.45 pm, KCR received a hearty reception from his party members. Subsequently, he proceeded to inaugurate the BRS office situated near Sai Temple on Wardha Road.

During his speech at Suresh Bhat Hall, KCR highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by the people, such as the scarcity of water, inadequate electricity supply, and the lack of fair prices for agricultural products, even after 75 years of India's independence. He expressed concern over the distressing issue of farmer suicides, particularly prevalent in Maharashtra. He posed a thought-provoking question, questioning why farmers in a state with abundant rivers were resorting to such extreme measures.

KCR emphasized that the implementation of 24-hour power and water supply in Telangana had significantly reduced farmer suicides in the state. He stressed the necessity of a new national water policy. Notably, KCR’s BRS government has been in power in Telangana since its formation in 2014. The event witnessed the joining of numerous former legislators and leaders from Maharashtra into the BRS, with Mr Rao himself in attendance.

Recently, KCR announced an extensive month-long initiative to expand the BRS's presence by establishing party committees in over 45,000 villages and urban civic bodies across Maharashtra. As part of its endeavour to extend beyond its traditional stronghold of Telangana, the BRS commenced its campaign on May 22 to establish its presence in the state.