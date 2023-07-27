Tempo and container crash on Pune-Nashik highway results in severe injuries

The Kothrud Police apprehended two suspects attempting to rob a vehicle, but their links to terrorist activities were uncovered during the investigation. The suspects' laptops and other electronics were seized, as they contained sensitive information related to their nefarious plans.

One of the suspects managed to escape, prompting the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to launch a manhunt for the third suspect identified as Shahnawaz Aalam. Notably, Shahnawaz Aalam already has several cases registered against him at different police stations.

Further investigations revealed that Shahnawaz had been providing logistical support to two previously arrested suspected terrorists, Muhammad Imran Muhammad Yusuf Khan and Muhammad Yunus Muhammad Yakub Saki, both residents of Mithanagar, Kondhwa, and natives of Harmala Kulkundi, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The two arrested terrorists are currently in police custody until 5th August 2023.

Authorities conducted a search at the residence of the arrested terrorists and found electronic devices and a white powder suspected to be explosives. Forensic reports are pending, but preliminary investigations and canine squad inspection have confirmed the presence of explosives in the white powder. The situation remains under close monitoring as the investigation continues.