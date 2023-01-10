Tempo carrying buffaloes overturns on Kalyan-Ahmednagar highway

The tempo carrying the buffalo overturned on the Kalyan-Ahmednagar highway in the area of Pimpri Pendhar Junnar taluka today at 5:30 am. In the accident, two buffaloes suffered major injuries, and eight buffaloes died. Two people, including the driver, were injured.

The driver of a tempo hauling buffaloes from Mumbai on the Kalyan-Ahmednagar route lost control of the tempo in Sainagar in the Pimpri Pendhar area, and it overturned on the gravel close to the road. According to Otur police, eight buffaloes died on the spot out of 10 loaded with tempo in this accident, while the driver and another were injured.

Both injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Alephata with the assistance of residents. As soon as the collision was reported, police constables Datta Talpade, Sandeep Bhote, Sham Jaybhay, and Amol Palve arrived on the scene and brought the situation under control under the supervision of Assistant Police Inspector Parashuram Kamble of Otur Police Station.

Veterinary officers Dr. Mangesh Khillari and Dr. Kailas Ludharkar inspected the buffaloes and certified eight of them dead. Otur police are launching a further inquiry into the crucial instances.