Tempo traveller overturns on Pune-Bangalore highway, causes traffic jam

Earlier on Friday, a tempo traveller overturned near Chandni Chowk on the Pune-Bangalore highway, leading to a temporary traffic jam. The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 am. As per the police report, the vehicle was travelling from Karvenagar to Hinjewadi when the accident happened.

The accident occurred because the steering rod of the vehicle broke, causing the driver to lose control. As a result, four individuals who were on board the bus suffered minor injuries. The local police immediately responded to the scene, and rescue teams were summoned to clear the road by moving the traveller bus away from the accident site.