Tension in Beed? Sharad Pawar Says 'Law and Order Concerns Raised, Need Immediate Attention'

National Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar alerted by a social media post highlighting potential unrest in Beed district, Maharashtra's top cop was tag in a post on X, formerly Twitter, for heightened vigilance.

In a X post directed at the Director General of Police (@DGPMaharashtra), Pawar expressed concern about the law and order situation in Beed. He urged close monitoring of developments and immediate action to prevent any untoward incidents.

In a tweet he also tagged the Beed District Collector (@CollectorBeed) and the Election Commission of India's SVEEP initiative (@ECISVEEP), possibly suggesting a connection between the potential disruption and upcoming elections or other events.

However, the specific nature of the law and order concerns remains unclear