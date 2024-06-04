Tension in Beed? Sharad Pawar Says 'Law and Order Concerns Raised, Need Immediate Attention'
Published: June 4, 2024
National Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar alerted by a social media post highlighting potential unrest in Beed district, Maharashtra's top cop was tag in a post on X, formerly Twitter, for heightened vigilance.
In a X post directed at the Director General of Police (@DGPMaharashtra), Pawar expressed concern about the law and order situation in Beed. He urged close monitoring of developments and immediate action to prevent any untoward incidents.
बीड जिल्ह्यामध्ये कायदा व सुव्यवस्थेच्या दृष्टीने तणावाची परिस्थिती निर्माण झाली आहे. पोलिस महासंचालकांनी प्रत्येक घडामोडीवर बारकाईने लक्ष ठेवावे. कोणताही अनुचित प्रकार घडणार नाही याकडे सत्वर लक्ष पुरवावे. @DGPMaharashtra@CollectorBeed@ECISVEEP— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 4, 2024
In a tweet he also tagged the Beed District Collector (@CollectorBeed) and the Election Commission of India's SVEEP initiative (@ECISVEEP), possibly suggesting a connection between the potential disruption and upcoming elections or other events.
