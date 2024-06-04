Tension in Beed? Sharad Pawar Says 'Law and Order Concerns Raised, Need Immediate Attention'

June 4, 2024

Tension in Beed? Sharad Pawar Says 'Law and Order Concerns Raised, Need Immediate Attention'

National Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar alerted by a social media post highlighting potential unrest in Beed district, Maharashtra's top cop was tag in a post on X, formerly Twitter, for heightened vigilance.

In a X post directed at the Director General of Police (@DGPMaharashtra), Pawar expressed concern about the law and order situation in Beed. He urged close monitoring of developments and immediate action to prevent any untoward incidents.

In a tweet he also tagged the Beed District Collector (@CollectorBeed) and the Election Commission of India's SVEEP initiative (@ECISVEEP), possibly suggesting a connection between the potential disruption and upcoming elections or other events.

However, the specific nature of the law and order concerns remains unclear

