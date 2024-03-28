Tension Within MVA as Shiv Sena (UBT) Announces Candidates for Mumbai Seats

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena on Wednesday announced its candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats. In this, displeasure has spread in the MVA over the places in Mumbai including Sangli. Thackeray declared candidates for 4 seats in Mumbai. It also includes Northeast Mumbai. NCP MLA Vidya Chavan has demanded that the NCP Sharad Pawar group insists on this seat and this seat should be given to us.

The NCP's Mumbai unit is pushing for Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil to be given seats in Mumbai. Vidya Chavan said that Rakhi Jadhav, the Mumbai president, is ready to apply and run for the Northeast Mumbai seat. They're asking for a fair deal, suggesting they'd be okay with South-Central Mumbai if Northeast Mumbai isn't available. They acknowledge Shiv Sena's strength but stress that NCP should also get its fair share.

This news has upset Mumbai's nationalist activists, with some staging protests outside the NCP office. Chavan argues that with Shiv Sena contesting in four out of six Mumbai seats, NCP should rightfully get the Northeast Mumbai seat. They're asking Uddhav Thackeray to reconsider and either step back voluntarily or have a friendly contest.

Chavan emphasizes that NCP has capable candidates and deserves fair treatment. They stress the importance of getting a fair seat allocation in Mumbai, whether it's in Northeast Mumbai or South Central Mumbai. They urge allies to consider their requests and assert their readiness to fight under NCP's banner. Chavan believes party leaders will support their cause, advocating for a fair distribution of seats.