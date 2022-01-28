TET Exam: 7,800 candidates who were disqualified in TET passed by paying money

One after another shocking facts have come to light after the Teacher Eligibility Test scam case came to light. It has come to light that 7,800 disqualified candidates have passed the TET by giving money. An investigation by the cyber police has concluded that the TET candidates were made eligible by taking money. In the Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by Maharashtra State Examination Council in 2019-20, it has been concluded that 7,800 candidates who were disqualified have been declared eligible by taking money.

It is learned that a large number of ineligible candidates have been selected for the exams in 2018 and the verification is underway. While investigating the case, the cyber police verified the original results and the actual results announced by the police from the State Examination Council. A total of 16 thousand 592 candidates qualified for the 2019-20 examination.

In fact, after verifying both the results by the police, it has come to light that 7,800 candidates were disqualified. Yet they appear to have qualified in the verdict.

A few days back, the Education Council had decided to check the credentials of all the teachers in the state who have been recruited through TET since 2013. For this, all the Zilla Parishads in the state, schools run by the Municipal Corporation were given such orders. Pune Cyber ​​Police is currently investigating the TET scam that took place in 2018 and 2020.

However, as there are allegations of irregularities in the TET examination since 2013, the Education Council has decided to check whether all the teachers who have been recruited as teachers since 2013 are really eligible. In the last fortnight, 5500 teachers from the state have sent certificates to us, according to the Maharashtra State Education Council.

However, in one examination of 2019-2020, only seven and a half thousand ineligible teachers were found eligible. Therefore, the number of teachers who have been qualified in this way since 2013 is going to increase further. Many of these teachers are employed in schools and are teaching children.