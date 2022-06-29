"Thackeray father and son duo should reach Guwahati and bring back all MLAs including Shinde by bullock cart" says MNS

Mumbai: Today can be a very important day in the power struggle in the state. The BJP, the main opposition party in the state, yesterday demanded that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conduct a majority test in the Assembly. Even after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the rebel MLAs to come back once again through a letter, the Eknath Shinde faction is adamant on its position. Therefore, power has reached Shige. Meanwhile, the MNS has once again slammed the Thackeray government.

Aditya Thackeray and the Chief Minister have been targeted, saying "Thackeray's father and son should reach Guwahati and bring back all the MLAs including Shinde in a bullock cart". MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale tweeted about this from his Twitter account. "Instead of making an emotional appeal, Thackeray's father and son should now reach Guwahati directly and bring back all the MLAs, including Shinde, in a bullock cart" Kale wrote in a Tweet.