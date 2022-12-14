Thackeray group demands Union minister Amit Shah should first give Karnataka CM a good understanding over border row

Once again the political atmosphere is being heated over the issue of Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. Claims and counter-claims are being made between the leaders of both the states, and the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is seen criticizing the ruling Shinde-Fadnavis government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting, in which Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will be present. Against this backdrop the Thackeray MP has demanded that Amit Shah should first give a good understanding to the CM of Karnataka.

MP of Thackeray group Arvind Sawant talking to the media, he said that a delegation of MPs of Mahavikas Aghadi had met Union Minister Amit Shah. At the same time, Shah was requested to intervene in the matter. So thanks to Amit Shah, after our demand both the CMs have been summoned to Delhi, Arvind Sawant said.

The Central government's role should remain judicial, scales should not be titled. The deputy CM of Maharashtra only goes to Belgaum for elections. The deputy CM of Maharashtra had gone to tell the Karnataka BJP candidates to be elected. Criticizing that he had not gone to tell them to elect Marathi candidates, Shah should first of all give a good understanding to the CM of Karnataka in the meeting of CMs of both the states and listen to the CM, said Sawant.