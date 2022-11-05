Thackeray group leader says all 40 rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde will be defeated in upcoming elections

Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi are claiming that the current Shinde-Fadnavis government will collapse soon due to the reasons of displeasure, including the ongoing conflict between the Shiv Sena and Shinde faction, the disqualification petition of 16 MLAs filed in the Supreme Court. Leaders of Shiv Sena's Thackeray group have also made may predictions about this. However, this is why the Shinde government will collapse, so the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis a big claim has been made by the Thackeray group that they have prepared 22 Congress MLAs.

Leader of the Thackeray group Chandrakant Khaire has disclosed this, 22 disgruntled MLAs of the state are in touch with the BJP. Regarding where and who are these 22 MLAs Chandrakant Khaire did not say, betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. This cause a lot of resentment. Hence the CM in the upcoming elections Eknath Shinde they will be defeated. Chhagan Bhujbal, Narayan Rane fell, then Eknath Shinde too will fall in the election.

In the Supreme Court hearing, 16 MLAs from the Shinde group may be disqualified, if these MLAs are disqualified, the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state may fall. Devendra Fadnavis has also prepared a plan on how to make his chief minister after these 16 MLAs are disqualified. On the other hand, Khaire has made a big claim that he has prepared 22 Congress MLAs. Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra is on. That is why they ate calm now, he added.

