Thackeray lobs emotional bomb at rebels, says ready to quit as CM, Sena chief

Mumbai, June 22 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday declared that he is ready to quit his post and also as party chief provided the rebels come and talk to him face-to-face while denying that he had discarded Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva.

In a direct, emotional challenge to the group of rebels led by Minister Eknath Shinde who are presently in Assam, Thackeray lamented the present situation in which he said, "my own

