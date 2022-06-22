Thackeray should decide whether to resign or not: Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde on Wednesday assereted that "We have more numbers than we need. Some more MLAs are coming. Thackeray should decide whether to resign as Chief Minister or not." The next meeting will be held by evening and the next role will be informed, Shinde said. We are of Balasaheb's thoughts, Hindutva is our role, said Shinde.

It is understood that Gulabrao Patil, also known as Shiv Sena's tiger, has left for Guwahati. After this, some MLAs from the hotel kept by Shiv Sena are also likely to flee to Guwahati in the evening. Also, Independent MLA Chandrakant Patil has reached Guwahati by telling the Chief Minister that he is leaving for Mumbai.

We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. Hindutva is our role. Eknath Shinde has said that no compromise will be made with him. We have 46 MLAs with us, more are coming. Our co-operative party MLAs are also in it, Shinde also clarified.

