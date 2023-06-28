Thane: 15 passengers detained for trying to board local train parked at rail yard

Railway police detained nearly 15 passengers when they tried to enter a local train parked at a rail yard in Maharashtra's Thane district, instead of boarding the train at the station, an official said.

Commuters were complaining since the last couple of days that some passengers boarded local trains at a yard near Ambernath railway station in Thane, leaving no room for others to get in when the train arrived at the station platform. On Tuesday, some angry commuters also stopped a local train for sometime as a mark of protest, following which the railway police intervened and later allowed the train to move, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

According to him, others who had stopped the train were also charged with crimes by the railway police. When some commuters attempted to board a train at the yard on Wednesday morning, members of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) stopped them, which sparked a confrontation.

Nearly 15 commuters were then detained, an RPF official from Badlapur said. A video of the ruckus in the yard went viral on social media platforms. An official at Ambernath railway station said action was taken against the commuters as train boarding was not permitted at the yard.