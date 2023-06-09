Thane: 150 residents rescued as fire engulfs building in Ashirwad society

A fire erupted in the meter box room located on the ground floor of Building No. 22 in Ashirwad Society on Tulsidham Road, Dharamveer Nagar, resulting in the destruction of 90 meter boxes.

The fire brigade personnel from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) successfully rescued approximately 150 individuals who were trapped inside the building due to the dense smoke caused by the fire. The incident occurred between 12:45 to 1 pm on Friday. The disaster management cell reported that the fire was brought under control after approximately one hour, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

