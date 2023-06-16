Thane: 24-year old worker dies of electrocution at wire manufacturing plant

A 24-year-old worker died of electrocution while working in an electronic wire manufacturing unit at Ambarnath MIDC in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident occurred on June 14 and the police have registered a case of negligence against the owner of the company and its two personnel, they said.

Deceased Rahul Chowdhary was testing the wires at the plant when he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot. It was found that the company did not provide a PPE (personal protective equipment) to the worker that led to his death, a police official said, quoting the complaint lodged by his cousin.

The offence against the company owner and two others was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304-A (causing death by negligence) at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambarnath, but nobody has been arrested so far, he said.