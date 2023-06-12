Thane: 39-year-old man stabbed to death by history-sheeter man

A 39-year-old man was stabbed to death by a history-sheeter in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday. The victim Amol Lokhande was stabbed by the accused in Kalyan town of the district on Sunday night, an official said.

The deceased man's body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, he said. The accused is a history-sheeter with a number of cases to his name, the official added.

Earlier, A 60-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly attacked and killed by a fellow inmate at a care facility in Navi Mumbai, police said. The incident took place at a private care home in Airoli around 11.30 am on Sunday, an official said. The accused woman, aged 65 years, attacked the victim Nanda Bobate with a steel plate and bit her, he said.

The victim was killed in the attack, following which the police were informed, the official said. Based on a complaint lodged by a staffer from the care facility, the Rabale police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.