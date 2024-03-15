Thane: 7.64 Crore Sanctioned for Dadoji Kondadev Stadium Upgradation; Consultants Warn Against Misuse

The Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane is set to be upgraded, with plans to provide better facilities for athletes. Urban Development Department of the State Government sanctioned a grant of Rs 7.64 crore for the internal works of the stadium. Sports consultants and players have welcomed this announcement but demanded that the funds to be used in a proper way by prioritizing bucket seats, improving wickets, upgrading pitches and sprinkler system.

They believe that the TMC is interested in commercializing the ground through masala matches, such as tennis bowl cricket matches, which is hampering the actual development of the stadium and slowing the process of making it an international standard stadium.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 33,000. The outfield of the stadium needs to be levelled, red soil- pitches need to be updated, top modern ground equipment should be provided, and fresh grass needs to be relaid. The current upgrade will include improvements to the dressing rooms, media facilities, and spectator areas. At present, there are 2 practice pitches that need to be upgraded. The stadium needs new- standard pop up sprinkler system. People have also complained about the seating arrangement and demanded bucket seats like those in Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium. There is a dire need to pay attention towards improving toilet and drinking water facilities. The stadium has undergone several renovations in recent years, including the installation of floodlights in 2023.

Many IPL teams like RCB, Mumbai Indians, and KKR love to practice at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, but the only thing they need is international-standard wickets, which have to be maintained properly. BCCI and MCA are also interested in this stadium for national and international tournaments. Nadim Memon , Former MCA Apex Council member and curator who played role in the renovation of the stadium in 2018-19 tells LokmatTimes.com, “Due to Masala matches like tennis bowl cricket matches, standard of the wickets wont be maintained properly. They construct a stage on the ground for celebrations and fireworks and then just fail to remove the stage. Lots of advertisements and billboards are displayed. Because of such matches, IPL teams can't come here for practice as the stadium is occupied for generating commercial revenue.”

Tennis bowl cricket matches were organized by NCP leader Najeeb Mulla from 9th Jan to 21st Jan 2024 at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium. Residents complained that lots Indian Street Premier League (ISPL T10) matches are going at this stadium from March 6 onwards. The day-night cricket tournament created a nuisance to the residents as the loud noise from the DJ and loudspeakers disturbed the students who were appearing for their 10th and 12th board exams. Memon feels that cricketers could not avail the facility of this stadium at the fullest due to commercial matches and hence they are proper allotments, planning, timings, schedule should be chalked out. “If we want to make this stadium as the shaan of Thane and give an international design to it, we should follow rules of restricting loudspeakers after 10 pm.”





The Dadoji Kondadev Stadium is considered a prestigious venue for athletes in Thane district. Athletes from all over the district come to this stadium for practice. It is primarily used for cricket matches, but it also hosts other sports such as football, hockey, and athletics. The grant approved by the state government is 75% of the total cost of the project, and the corporation has to bear the remaining 25%. There was a time when Ranji trophy matches used to be played in the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in 1990s but no more such matches happen now. Thanekars want top tournaments like IPL, Vijay Hazare trophy, BCCI and MCA tournaments to be frequently organized at the stadium. It is pertinent to mention that local payers and Thanekars get an opportunity for bowling during IPL practice matches that will boost the morale of local cricketers and there is a possibility that they could be picked up by the selection committee.