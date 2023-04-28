Thane: 8 held for beating 20-year-old man to death on suspicion of theft

At least eight persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a 20-year-old man to death and injuring another on suspicion of theft in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said.

The incident took place in Kasarwadavali area of the city on Wednesday night, when the accused allegedly attacked two men suspecting them of theft, an official said.

The accused allegedly stripped the victims, tied their hands and feet and beat them with iron rods and other objects, he said. The victims were also robbed of Rs 1,100, the official said, adding that the beatings continued till the next day morning and the duo were later released. While one of them died of the injuries, the other man is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the injured man, an offence under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code were registered against the arrested accused, senior inspector Rajesh Babshetty said.