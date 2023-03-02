Thane: ACB arrests police constable for seeking bribe from three women to not file case
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 2, 2023 05:49 PM 2023-03-02T17:49:38+5:30 2023-03-02T17:50:27+5:30
A police constable was arrested by the Thane unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from three women, an official said.
He had sought Rs 8,000 each from the three women to not book them in a case under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.
The women are accused of threatening a member of their housing complex for feeding dogs. The woman member had approached police against these three. The constable, attached to Kalyan taluka police station, then sought a bribe from the trio, he said.
He was held while accepting Rs 6,000 each from them and has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions, the official added.