Thane: ACB held govt office clerk for taking Rs 25,000 bribe

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a head clerk with the Co-operative Societies Sub-Registrar office in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a person, the ACB said.

The 35-year-old accused had allegedly made a demand of Rs 50,000 from a housing society member over his request for issuance of a notice against the society, appointment of an administrator and carrying out an audit of the building, the ACB said in a release.

The accused later agreed to accept a sum of Rs 45,000 for the purpose, it said. The housing society member lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap at the sub-registrar's office in Bhayander area on Tuesday and nabbed the accused who accepted the first instalment of Rs 25,000 out of the agreed bribe amount, the official said. The accused was booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.