Thane: Air-Borne Burglar Apprehended in Bhiwandi With Jewellery Worth Rs 62 Lakh

The Bhiwandi crime branch unit-2 has apprehended a cunning burglar who would fly in to commit thefts and then escape back to Assam and Nagaland by air. The accused, Moinul Abdul Malik Islam, a resident of Assam, wanted in 22 burglary cases across Maharashtra, used to hop on planes to commit burglaries in Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai, before vanishing back to his hometown. A massive haul of 889 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 62,24,000 has been recovered from his possession.

It was revealed that the accused would travel by air from Assam or Nagaland just to commit thefts in Mumbai and flee back using the same mode. He never stayed in one place for long, frequently changed his appearance using wigs to remain unidentified, and avoided using mobile phones.

Also Read | Thane Police Conduct 'All-Out Operation' Ahead of Lok Sabha Election; Over 400 Arrested, Illegal Goods Seized.

The police team, led by Senior Police Inspector Sachin Gaikwad,Bhiwandi crime branch, received information that the accused was in his native village in Assam during the holy month of Ramadan. They disguised themselves and spent five days in the village, gathering information about the accused. With the help of the Murajhar Police Station in Assam, they finally apprehended the accused. The accused attempted to flee through a window but was overpowered, despite a leg injury he sustained during the scuffle.

The police recovered stolen gold jewelry worth Rs 62.24 lakh from his possession. Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbrey also issued directives to crack down on the rise house burglaries in the city. The accused's modus operandi of traveling by air to commit burglaries highlights the lengths to which criminals will go to evade capture. However, the meticulous investigation by the police team has brought him to justice and recovered the stolen property.