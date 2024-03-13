Thane Central Jail Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme to Inmates, Providing Insurance Coverage Up to Rs 5 Lakh

Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra extends Ayushman Bharat health scheme benefits to inmates, providing insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, effective from Tuesday, according to officials.

In addition to the health scheme, inmates at Thane Central Jail will receive eShram cards, facilitating their access to a range of services. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and ex-ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Javed, attended the event alongside Additional Director General of Police (prisons and correctional services) Amitabh Gupta and other officials.

Javed inaugurated several amenities aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the inmates. They included television sets in cells and large halls, as well as the free laundry facilities, wherein prisoners only needed to pay for washing powder.

Smart card calling facilities and a video conference room were inaugurated to ease communication with families and for court hearings. During the event, Javed underscored the importance of prison reform in assisting the rehabilitation of inmates.

Gupta emphasized the importance of replicating facilities found in American prisons, like washing machines, to meet the needs of inmates. He also pledged to enhance food quality and digitize canteen services within the prison.

