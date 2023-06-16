Thane civic body collects 32 per cent of annual tax target in 3 months

The civic body of Maharashtra’s Thane city has collected 32 per cent of its targeted taxes for the financial year 2023-24 in the first three months, the corporation said in a release.

In the first quarter of the current financial year, the Thane Municipal Corporation collected Rs 253.86 crore in taxes as against Rs 185.86 crore for the same period in 2022-23, it said.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar attributed the higher collection to the 10 per cent rebate that they had offered in the payment of the full year’s taxes in advance. He said the rebate has now been extended till June 30. Another senior official said that the tax collection in 2022-23 stood at Rs 752 crore. This year, the target is Rs 800 crore, he said.

