Thane civic body demolishes two illegal bungalows in Yeoor

Two illegal bungalows in Yeoor forest in Thane were razed on Monday, a civic official said. The Upalokayukta had recently asked the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for a report on action taken against such illegal bungalows in the eco-sensitive zone.

Two bungalows have been demolished, five more will be razed in order to comply with the Upalokayukta's order, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Kolhe said.

The land on which the bungalows stand belongs to a Government of India undertaking company, the Provident Investment Company. Due process of law was followed and a notice to vacate was given to the residents 15 days ago, said Abhijit Bangar, commissioner, TMC. Two of the bungalows were vacated and hence were demolished today. The rest of the occupants will be ordered to vacate at the latest by tomorrow and the demolition will take place after that, Hindustan Times reported.