Thane: Civic Body Provisions Rs 50 Lakhs for Nature Libraries

A provision of Rs. 50 lakhs have been proposed in the TMC’s 2024-25 budget for nature libraries in Thane in order to foster the love of reading amidst nature. In December 2023, the TMC provided a pleasant opportunity for Thane residents by starting nature libraries in the city's total 3 civic-run parks. These libraries offer books on gardening, the importance of trees and animals, various novels, travelogues, poetry collections, and children's literature. As the TMC is planning to expand this pilot project started last year, LokmatTimes.com took an overview of the existing garden libraries with some shelves not having a proper closing space. Citizens also expressed concern over how the books will be protected from damage caused by pests or harsh weather, especially during the monsoon.

Nature libraries have been started in three parks: Lokmanya Tilak Park near Gaodevi Maidan, Nakshatravan Park in Kalwa, and Community Park in Vasant Vihar. TMC’s plan is to gradually start nature libraries in all the parks of the city. The aim of this initiative is to inculcate a love for reading among the citizens who visit the parks, as well as to provide those who already enjoy reading with the pleasure of reading and to promote a culture of reading. This is the next step in the innovative concept of 'Chala Vachuya', which are open libraries in classrooms for students in TMC schools, and an attempt to make parks reading friendly. Readers can sit in the park and read any of the books. These books cannot be taken outside the park. It is necessary to return the book to the cupboard when leaving the park.

When LokmatTimes.com visited the Community Park in Vasant Vihar, there were a total of 200 books. There are some Marathi novels like Tichyatali Stri by Shobha Subhedar, spiritual books like Dasbodh, encyclopedias, and dictionaries too. Generally, people come here after jogging, working out, walking, and then peacefully reading books while being surrounded by trees, lush greenery, and gush of wind. However, some books were scrambled and the shelves did not have proper closing ends and were damaged.

Books are like precious gems – fragile yet irreplaceable. We meticulously curate our collections, hoping to pass them on as a legacy. However, neglecting their protection, especially during the monsoon's onslaught, can be akin to leaving these treasures exposed to the storm. TMC officials told LokmatTimes.com that they will repair the damaged ends of the bookshelves and build a shed so that books could not be negatively affected by the rains or strong winds.

There are a total of 130 books at Lokmanya Tilak Park near Gaodevi Maidan. There were novels like 'Tichi Kahanich Vegli By Smita Kulkarni, 'Gudde Ani Gudgulya' by Pralhad Keshav Atre, etc. However, staff over there informed that more awareness should be created about such garden libraries, and the positive response is witnessed majorly by senior citizens as compared to the youth. Some citizens also demanded more English books in the library. Meanwhile, TMC officials informed that it is the need of the hour to have books in the mainstream, and If citizens see books frequently, they will be motivated to read. Hence they will create more nature libraries in the upcoming days.