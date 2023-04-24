Thane: Court grants bail to man accused of threatening civic official

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has granted bail to a man arrested for allegedly threatening assistant municipal commissioner Mahesh Aher of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Additional sessions judge AS Bhagwat granted bail to Saurabh S Vartak who was arrested for allegedly threatening the civic official and demanding flats from him and preventing him from performing his duties.

A copy of the order passed on April 17 was made available on Monday. Vartak was granted bail after furnishing a bond of Rs 25,000, his counsel Amaresh Jadhav said.

The Naupada police had on January 5 registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act against the alleged accused based on the civic official’s complaint.

The accused had been in jail since three months and cannot be indefinitely kept behind bars under the garb of further investigation, he said while granting bail.