Thane crime branch seizes Rs 2000 fake notes worth Rs 8 crore

Thane Crime Branch unit 5 have arrested two people from Maharashtra with fake Indian currency notes in Rs 2000 denomination with face value of Rs 8 crore.

Police seized 400 bundles of Rs 2000 fake notes from their possession. A case has been registered with the Kasarwadavali police station. Based on a tip-off, the accused were trapped by the sleuths near Gaimukh area, TOI reported.

