Thane crime branch seizes Rs 2000 fake notes worth Rs 8 crore
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 12, 2022 04:24 PM 2022-11-12T16:24:05+5:30 2022-11-12T16:25:55+5:30
Thane Crime Branch unit 5 have arrested two people from Maharashtra with fake Indian currency notes in Rs 2000 denomination with face value of Rs 8 crore.
Police seized 400 bundles of Rs 2000 fake notes from their possession. A case has been registered with the Kasarwadavali police station. Based on a tip-off, the accused were trapped by the sleuths near Gaimukh area, TOI reported.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Unit 5 of Thane Crime Branch seized fake Indian currency notes in Rs 2000 denomination with face value of Rs 8 Cr. Two people, both of them residents of Palghar, arrested. Search for other accused underway, probe initiated.— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
(Video: Thane Crime Branch) pic.twitter.com/DwkZcmMK7e