Thane crime branch seizes Rs 2000 fake notes worth Rs 8 crore

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 12, 2022 04:24 PM 2022-11-12T16:24:05+5:30 2022-11-12T16:25:55+5:30

Thane Crime Branch unit 5 have arrested two people from Maharashtra with fake Indian currency notes in Rs 2000 ...

Thane crime branch seizes Rs 2000 fake notes worth Rs 8 crore | Thane crime branch seizes Rs 2000 fake notes worth Rs 8 crore

Thane crime branch seizes Rs 2000 fake notes worth Rs 8 crore

Next

Thane Crime Branch unit 5 have arrested two people from Maharashtra with fake Indian currency notes in Rs 2000 denomination with face value of Rs 8 crore. 

Police seized 400 bundles of Rs 2000 fake notes from their possession. A case has been registered with the Kasarwadavali police station. Based on a tip-off, the accused were trapped by the sleuths near Gaimukh area, TOI reported.
 

Open in app
Tags : Thane Crime Branch maharashtra Police station