Thane Crime: Man Booked for Raping 30-Year-Old Woman on Pretext Marriage in Dombivli

The Navi Mumbai police have booked a case against a 31-year-old man for allegedly befriending a woman through a matrimonial site and raping her.

After allegedly assaulting the 30-year-old complainant on the pretext of marriage, the accused is a resident of Dombivli in the Thane district of Maharashtra, severed ties with her, according to the FIR.

According to the police, accused Shadab Munaf Ansari and the woman, who lives in Mumbra, became friends a few years ago. Promising to marry her, the man raped her at a lodge in Panvel of Navi Mumbai and in a hotel in Dombivli, the woman claimed.

The woman approached the police after Ansari allegedly backtracked on his promise, the official told news agency PTI. The Panvel town police on Wednesday registered a case against Ansari for rape under the Indian Penal Code and launched a probe, the official added.