Thane: Developers Illegally Axe Trees in Kolshet, Threaten to Force Land Sale for Commercial Expansion

A person residing in Thane’s Kolshet has alleged that trees on his 1 acre agricultural land had been cut down illegally by builders and despite filing complaints with the authorities, no action has been taken. The resident is requesting that the authorities take action against the builders and prevent them from committing such crimes in the future. The victim’s land is located at survey no. 197/2 and 197/1 B at Kolshet. The victim, Devidas Gharat, alleges that the builders are threatening him to sell his land so that they can expand their commercial complex.

The trees that were cut down include mango, blackberry, drumstick, coconut, teak, and almond. The builders responsible for the cutting down of the trees are Regency Builder and Jaggu Khetwani. Gharat has filed complaints with the Police Commissioner Thane, TMC, and District Collector, but no action has been taken. While speaking to LokmatTimes.com, Gharat informed how these trees were planted by him and his family members with the utmost love and respect towards nature. Additionally, farming activities were also getting a boost due to the trees, but without any prior notice or information, the builders ruthlessly started cutting down the trees.

“The builders have become lawless. All the machinery is useless. If no action is taken against these hooligan builders, I will have to seek justice in the court in this case,” said Gharat. He states that builder Jaggu Khetwani has cut down and disappeared all the trees on his land for the construction of buildings without his permission. “The farmers’ class is in trouble as their lands are being openly converted. Corrupt builders are pressurizing farmers to sell their lands. Cutting down trees is also causing an adverse effect on the environment,” said Gharat.

TMC Deputy Commissioner Gardens and Tree Authority Dr Mitali Sancheti told LokmatTimes.com, “We will verify the matter and tell the police to act upon it. Will send the concerned guardian inspector for a site visit after the verification process.” Last month, shocking information caught the eye of Thanekars, where 400-500 trees were illegally cut down in Ghodbunder's Kavesar area for a development project. It was found that heritage trees were also cut down in this area. On the one hand, while the emphasis is on increasing the green area in Thane city, there are increasing number of complaints of trees being cut in an illegal manner.