Thane: Electric cables catch fire on under-construction Metro line-4

A minor fire erupted in the electricity cables attached to the pillars that are part of the under-construction Metro rail route at Ovala Naka in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred on Thursday evening, said Yasin Tadvi, the disaster control officer of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Electrical cables on a pillar at Ovala Naka signal caught fire around 7.45 pm. Soon after being alerted, a fire brigade team and other personnel rushed to the scene and doused the fire within half an hour, he said.

The incident occurred on the Metro line-4 route between Wadala in Mumbai to Kasarvadavali. This fully-elevated 32.32 km-long corridor is currently under construction. The cause of the fire is being investigated, he said.