Thane: Explosive Materials and 54 Detonators Seized at Kalyan Railway Station (Watch Video)

An unspecified explosive substance and 54 detonators were discovered on platform number one of Kalyan Railway Station on Wednesday, February 21. The Kalyan Railway Police promptly secured the materials and launched an investigation. Preliminary information suggests that 54 detonator explosives were kept in one box. Police received an anonymous call today (February 21), prompting local police and the bomb squad to reach the spot. During the search, a detonator (explosives) was found in an abandoned bag, causing a sensation.

Questions are being raised regarding who left these explosives or who deliberately placed them there. The police have immediately started scanning the CCTV footage, and the case is still under investigation. More details in this regard are awaited. No one has been arrested or detained in this case.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, similar explosives were found in Raigad district in December (2023). Mangaon police took action and seized 1500 kg of live gelatin and 70 kg of detonators. Raigad police had launched a drive to maintain law and order leading up to Christmas and New Year's Eve. During this action, the items in question were confiscated. Shockingly, a tempo was illegally transporting these explosives, leading to the arrest of three people by the police.