Thane: FIR against man on charges of rape and triple talaq on plaint of his wife who changed her religion

After a 27-year-old lady claimed that he married her by concealing his true identity, forced her to convert to Islam, and then delivered her triple talaq, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against man on accusations of rape and criminal intimidation.

Police are yet to arrest the accused, identified as Raju alias Siraj Qureshi, a resident of Bhiwandi, a police official said. As per the FIR, the victim woman got separated from her husband in 2018 and was taking care of herself and her seven-year-old daughter.

In 2019, the woman became friends with the accused through social media who identified himself as Raju. He told the woman that he owned a hotel in Bhiwandi and proposed to marry her. He allegedly raped the woman at a lodge in 2020. On January 26 that year, he married the woman as per Hindu customs, the official said quoting the FIR.

The accused revealed his true identity as Siraj Qureshi a year after the marriage and asked the woman to convert to Islam if she wanted to live with him. The woman accepted his demand and later they married again as per Islamic customs last May, it said. In May this year, Qureshi told the woman that he was already married with four children and he would lose his share in ancestral property if they continued their relation, and gave her triple talaq, the official said.