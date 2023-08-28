Thane: Fire breaks out at godown, no casualties reported



A fire broke out at a godown in Maharashtra’s Thane district in the wee hours of Monday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. The blaze erupted at the godown complex located in Sonale village on the outskirts of Bhiwandi town, he said.

After being alerted at 2.40 am, firemen from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after about three hours, the official said. The cause of the fire was under investigation and officials were also trying to find out what was stored in the godown, he added.

On Sunday, Three people died while five people were injured in a fire that broke out in the Galaxy Hotel in the Santacruz area of ​​Mumbai at afternoon. Police and local authorities have rushed to the spot.

The blaze was reported on the third floor of the hotel at around 1.17 pm after which four fire tenders rushed to the spot.The fire has been brought under control and six people have been safely rescued so far.As per BMC, it was a level 1 fire on the 3rd floor of the hotel.

