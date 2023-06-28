Thane: Fire breaks out at high-rise building in electricity meter room

A fire broke out in the electricity meter room of a high-rise building in Thane city on Wednesday afternoon, an official said. Around 35 residents who were stuck inside due to the smoke were rescued and the flames were doused, he said.

No one was injured in the fire, said chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation Yasin Tadvi. The fire broke out around 3 pm in the meter room of the nine-storey building in Kalwa area, he said. Local firemen and an RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the fire within half an hour, Tadvi added.

Earlier, On Wednesday morning in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a bus carrying five school children narrowly avoided a fire, according to fire officials. The incident took place at around 6.45 am near a college in Virar area, fireman Tejas Patil from Bolinj fire station said.