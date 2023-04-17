Thane: Fire breaks out at two scrap godowns, no casualties reported

Two scrap godowns were destroyed in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, civic officials said. Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said, no one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 6 am in Shilphata area on Mumbra-Panvel road.

Cardboard material and cotton rags were stored in the godowns, he said. After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze in two hours, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he said.