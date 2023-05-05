Thane: Fire breaks out in furniture shop, no casualties reported

A fire erupted in a furniture store near Tieten Hospital in Manpada, Thane, on Friday morning. The incident occurred at 10 am, according to sources.

According to the report, there were no casualties in the fire that broke out in a cake shop and a furniture shop at Manpada. The fire was eventually extinguished, but the root cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

According to a report by Midday, the Disaster Management Cell, the agencies that had been mobilized included the Disaster Management Cell, Thane Disaster Response Force personnel, personnel from Mahavitran Electricity, and police staff. Employees of the Encroachment Department were also present.

According to reports, firefighting operations were carried out with the help of two fire vehicles, jumbo water tankers, and one rescue vehicle.